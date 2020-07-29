The state's Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported there were 1,491 COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospitals, including 355 in intensive care unit beds and 152 on ventilators, all of which represented increases from the previous day.

"Not only have we started to see an increase in the cases over the past several weeks, but we're also seeing a slight increase in hospital admissions, as well," IDPH Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at a Chicago news conference with Gov. JB Pritzker.

"These are clearly indicators that we are headed in the wrong direction."

She again urged Illinoisans to wear face coverings, remain 6 feet apart from others and wash hands frequently.

"That's what we can all do. That's what we can all do to protect ourselves our families, our friends, our community, our state," she said.

Meanwhile, locally 61 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Tri-County area since yesterday.

The area how now seen 1,482 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The Peoria County Health Department reported 45 new cases, for a to-date total of 1,101. Of those cases 22 are hospitalized, 320 are isolating at home, 728 have recovered, and 31 have died. The three youngest age groups, people from 0 to 19 years of age, are providing the highest number of cases, with the 20-29 age group leading the pack at about 22 percent of cases. Peoria County is currently reporting a 3.3% positivity rate.

The Tazewell County Health department reported 13 new cases for a total of 301 to-date. Of those seven are hospitalized, 78 are at isolating at home, 208 have recovered, and eight have died. The 20-29 age group is accounting for the highest number of cases, about 20 percent. Tazewell County had a 2% positivity rate for the week of July 12-18, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Woodford County Health Department reported three new cases for a to-date total of 80. A further breakdown of cases in Woodford County was not available Wednesday afternoon because the WCHD website had not been updated.

In area hospitals there are currently 12 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, one more than yesterday, and 23 patients in non-ICU beds, two more than yesterday.

