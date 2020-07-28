With thousands of COVID-19 deaths linked to Illinois nursing homes, two top regulators are now gone from a state agency criticized at times for its oversight of the facilities during the pandemic.

The Pritzker administration confirmed Tuesday that two top staffers at the Illinois Department of Public Health -- Debra Bryars and Aimee Isham -- departed last week.

Agency spokeswoman Melaney Arnold said Bryars "left" July 20 while Isham began a leave that same day. She did not elaborate on reasons for the departures, saying she was "not able to discuss personnel information." The departures were first reported by WBEZ.

A Tribune investigation early in the pandemic found a high percentage of Illinois nursing homes had been cited for poor infection control practices, prompting advocates to warn that the state needed to aggressively monitor and fight the virus.

Gov. JB Pritzker and top leaders have repeatedly said their swift actions limited the virus’ spread and saved lives. Yet the agency’s efforts have at times been broadly criticized as too timid and uncoordinated. Facilities complained they needed help getting more staff and protective gear as infections swept through hundreds of facilities.

The virus has been blamed for killing more than 4,000 Illinois long-term care residents and workers, at last count. Federal data shows that the state’s death rate for nursing home residents, at nearly 44 deaths per 1,000 people, puts Illinois among the worst third of states.

Public criticism of the state’s oversight efforts has waned as deaths tied to long-term care facilities began dropping significantly in recent months, from nearly 500 a week in May to now fewer than 100 a week. Homes are now beginning to accept visitors again.

The state health department, designated by law as the state’s top regulator of nursing homes, is also the state’s lead agency fighting the pandemic.

Nursing homes were overseen by Bryars, an agency deputy director paid roughly $120,000 a year who ran the Office of Health Care Regulation, and Isham, who oversaw the Bureau of Long Term Care at roughly $110,000 a year. Neither could be immediately reached for comment.

Arnold said Bryars’ job has been filled on an acting basis by a longtime agency employee, Dan Levad. She did not say who is now doing Isham’s old job.