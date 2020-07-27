Traveling to a coronavirus hotspot in Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker Monday made a renewed plea for Illinoisans to wear masks and take other preventive measures to control the spread of the virus.

Pritzker made the plea during a visit to Adams County, one of four in the state considered to be at a warning level for the virus by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The others are Peoria, Randolph and LaSalle counties.

A county enters a warning level when two or more risk indicators for the virus increase. For Adams, it was a high incidence of cases per 100,000 residents and a large number of emergency room visits from people experience COVID-19 symptoms.

Pritzker said the statewide positivity rate for COVID-19 is 3.7%, a number that has been increasing in recent weeks. However, for Region 3, which includes Adams and Sangamon counties, the positivity rate is 3.8% "and it’s been rising for seven days," Pritzker said.

"What is happening here in Adams County is alarming," Pritzker said. "If these trends continue in a negative direction, the state will need to take immediate action to impose additional mitigations to slow the spread and keep more people from getting sick. We are trying to bring down infection rates before it gets out of control."

Earlier this month, Pritzker outlined a multi-faceted plan of restrictions the state could impose if it appeared the coronavirus was again spreading more quickly. It established three tiers of restrictions for a variety of activities and retail establishments, from bars and restaurants to offices, to meetings and religious gatherings. For bars and restaurants, for example, the restrictions ranged from decreased indoor dining capacity to suspending indoor dining all together.

"I want to urge the residents of Quincy and all of Adams County to follow the mitigations more rigorously. Wear a mask everywhere you go in public," Pritzker said. "Do not enter a bar or restaurant or any enclosed space if it looks crowded. And keep six feet of physical distance."

IDPH said the reason Adams County is showing an increase in the virus is because of people attending large social events, health care exposure, people traveling to other hotspots in Missouri and Iowa and youth sports.

The department said Peoria County is exceeding some metrics because of increase in cases among people under the age of 29, large gatherings including Fourth of July parties and people traveling to Florida, Iowa and Texas which are experiencing large outbreaks.

That led to enhanced warnings last week from local public-health officials in Peoria County. The total number of newly confirmed cases from the weekend in the Peoria area was 109, compared to 69 the week prior.

At an appearance in Rock Island later Monday, Pritzker specifically mentioned bars as a source of increased cases.

"Many bars across the state are not adhering to (capacity limits). That is problematic," he said. "That’s one area where I’m deeply concerned and if we saw that a region had to move backward, we think one of the ways in which we might have to move on bars."

Another area of concern is adult and youth sports where there have been outbreaks around the state.

"We do not want kids to catch COVID-19 because of sports. Neither do we want adults in those settings," he said. "Those are two ways we might put some more mitigations on."

He said he is "deeply concerned" about what having school sports in the fall might do to the spread of the virus. Schools in other countries have reopened schools with sports without taking precautions and there’s been a spike in cases, he said.

Pritzker said Illinois is still doing better than many other states in keeping the virus somewhat under control, but he said "it doesn’t take long at all for a trajectory of success to turn on its head."

"We’re counting on city and county health departments and leaders to do what they know is right to protect their residents," Pritzker said. "That includes closing or ticketing a bar or restaurant if they exceed (crowd limits)."

