PEORIA HEIGHTS — The Peoria Heights Village Board will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Village Hall to discuss the future of fire protection in the community, according to a news release.

The village is looking at three options made necessary by the impending retirement of Fire Chief Greg Walters, the only paid member of the otherwise volunteer department, and the increasing difficulty of finding volunteer firefighters to fill out the roster.

The three options are employing a crew for dayside coverage with volunteers on call for weekends and after-hours shifts, contracting with the city of Peoria for fire service, or creating a fire protection district with a tax base to support it.

Walters and Peoria Fire Chief Tony Ardis will be present at the meeting to discuss the options and answer questions.

"This is not where I thought we would be today, by any stretch of the imagination," Walters said at the July 21 Village Board meeting. "What set us back was COVID-19. We had a plan to move forward. When the world stopped turning for three months, it stopped us in our tracks."

Saturday’s meeting is for information and discussion only, with no action anticipated. Social distancing is being practiced. The wearing of masks is voluntary but encouraged.