Right about now, some Peoria-area teenagers probably should be wading in the Bodensee. Or riding in an airship. Or perhaps taking a legal sip of a fine German hefeweizen, almost at its source.

Instead, the coronavirus pandemic derailed what’s believed to be the longest-running foreign youth-exchange program in the United States.

For the first time since its 1978 establishment, the exchange of 16-to-20-year-olds between Peoria and its sister city of Friedrichshafen, Germany, did not take place.

This year’s version would have sent a dozen or so Peoria teens and their adult chaperones to Friedrichshafen from about July 15 to Aug. 5. It was arranged to happen about the same time as Seehasenfest, an annual civic celebration in Friedrichshafen, which hugs the Lake Constance shore in southern Germany.

Seehasenfest was canceled, another byproduct of COVID-19.

Friends of Friedrichshafen, a local group that helps foster the sister-city tie, decided in April to suspend the youth exchange this year.

"We were just concerned that if somebody was over there that caught (COVID), somehow that they could become very sick and we wouldn’t be able to get them back to their family," said Dee Walker, the Friends of Friedrichshafen president.

Once the decision was made, Friends of Friedrichshafen notified the Peoria Club, its German counterpart.

"I think they felt the same way as us," Walker said. "They were really sad to see us cancel it, but they agreed."

Peoria Club executive Karin Seckinger confirmed that sorrow in an email.

"The first time in (42) years we have had to cancel," stated Seckinger, who in 1981 visited Peoria as part of the exchange.

Peoria and Friedrichshafen have been sister cities since 1976. The relationship stems from ties between Caterpillar Inc., the construction-equipment giant formerly based in Peoria, and Zeppelin Baumaschinen GmbH.

Based in Friedrichshafen and with roots in airship construction, Zeppelin is the largest Caterpillar dealer in Europe. Zeppelin Museum Friedrichshafen is a major feature along the waterfront in the city of about 60,000 residents.

Youth-exchange participants reside with host families during their three-week visit. Seeing local and regional sites, sampling local culture and forging international friendships are the goals.

In even-numbered years, Peoria youths visit Germany. Friedrichshafen youths visit Peoria in odd-numbered years.

That order might change in 2021.

Friends of Friedrichshafen is proposing delaying the 2020 exchange until next year. The group of Peorians scheduled to travel this year would visit Friedrichshafen then.

"We think that the students signed up for this year would still be interested next year," Walker said. "They’re still within the age range. If we waited two years, we’d have to start completely over from scratch."

Walker was awaiting whether the Peoria Club concurs.

Adult exchanges between the cities are scheduled for next year to help commemorate the 45th anniversary of the twinning. Informal, back-and-forth travel among Friedrichshafen and Peoria adults has been taking place for decades.

But the youth exchange appears to occupy a special place for those on both sides of the Atlantic who help perpetuate the sister-city relationship.

"I think that because the host communities value it so much, we think it’ll be able to continue into the future," Walker said. "The kids that do go have such a great experience."

