PEORIA HEIGHTS — The inside of the long-abandoned pump house does not leave much of a positive impression.

Musty. Dusty. Drab.

Pete and Linda Clarno and their daughter Erica Ogden see, and smell, something completely different.

Popcorn. Candy. Fun. An explosion of primary colors.

Oh, yeah, and gnomes.

"It takes some imagination, I know," Pete Clarno said during a recent tour of the premises. "But really, the building has a lot of charm potential."

Earlier this summer, the Peoria Heights Village Board of Trustees approved a new lease agreement for the village-owned building. The agreement set the final course for the development of Popcorn Works and Candy Shop at 1201-1203 E. Kingman Ave., across from Tower Park in Peoria Heights.

"It seems like a really good solution for a historic building that has only limited use," Pete Clarno said.

The Depression-era pump house was a Works Progress Administration project built to supply water to Heights residents. The village updated its water department, and the water that flowed through the pipes was diverted solely for the use of the Pabst Brewing Co., located just a few blocks from the water plant.

Pabst left town in the 1980s, a decision that to this day influences the beer drinking choices of area residents. The pump house water works, quickly made unnecessary for two purposes, was shuttered.

The empty building caught the eye of developer Kim Blickenstaff, who is drawn to older structures and interesting architecture. His interests have led him to purchase and renovate the Peoria Heights Public Library, the Scottish Rite Temple and the old armory building in Peoria.

He is also building a boutique hotel and condominiums in Peoria Heights, along with many other regional projects.

Blickenstaff initially hoped to turn the unique property into a destination restaurant and bar. Village officials were eager to get the property onto the tax rolls but reluctant to let go of the historic building. They agreed to lease, not sell, it to Blickenstaff’s development operation, the KDB Group.

Residents, however, preferred an empty pump house to a restaurant and bar in their neighborhood, and the initial plan was scrapped. That left KDB stuck in a $2,500 a month lease agreement for a building with limited commercial potential.

Then came the Clarnos and their developing idea to put a popcorn and candy shop somewhere in the area. The Village Board will vote Tuesday on reducing the lease agreement to one-tenth of the original deal, $250 a month.

The change makes the economics of a popcorn and candy shop a viable business enterprise. KDB has agreed to spend up to $330,000 for necessary renovations. The store could be open by the fall.

"So we’re taking a huge risk" that few if any other developers would accept, KDB CEO Greg Birkland told the board last month. "We’ve heard loud and clear what they (the neighbors) don’t want. This is the most feasible project I can think of to go in that space. If a popcorn place doesn’t work, really nothing will work."

The business idea is to replace the musty and dusty with the aroma of freshly popped popcorn and white walls and shelving filled with colorful candy. The Popcorn Works official mascots would be a pair of customer-welcoming gnomes.

Plans include a walk-up window selling popcorn, candy, flavored ices and more, retail space inside a patio and courtyard and a rentable party space on a lower level that will include two original water pumps that will be cleaned up and encased in thick, clear plastic.

The large water tank next door will remain empty but will be spruced up, along with all the landscaping outdoors.

"We might find a use for (the water tank) in a future plan B," Clarno said.

