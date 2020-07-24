PEORIA -- Parents of students enrolled in Catholic Diocese of Peoria schools will have two back-to-class attendance options this year, it appears.

Students can attend classes five days a week in person or five days a week online, according to information the diocese released Friday.

Employees and students will be required to wear masks, maintain physical distance and practice proper hygiene. Their body temperatures are to be taken at various times during the school day, according to the diocese.

The actions are being taken in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Changes regarding the pandemic also might result in changes to the school-reopening plan, the diocese suggested.

A more-detailed school plan is to be posted at the diocese website, cdop.org, and at the websites of individual schools. There are 42 diocesan elementary and high schools.

The plan received input from state and local health officials and the diocese attorney, among others.

A hybrid of in-person and online learning, which Peoria Public Schools proposes to do this year, doesn’t appear to be an option.

The diocese covers 26 counties and includes schools in Peoria, Bloomington-Normal, Champaign-Urbana, LaSalle-Peru and the Quad Cities.