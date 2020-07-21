Readers are remarkable: nothing — global pandemic, social upheaval, murder hornets — can’t stop their devotion to sharing love and encouragement, as seen in this latest edition of Random Axe of Snideness.

Another satisfied customer: Luciano is a complete moron. — Korey.

Maybe. But as least I know how to cash my paycheck each week. By the way, thank you for subscribing.

Hard to tell: The Journal Star needs to fire this nut. — Alexa.

Good idea. Which one?

You get what you pay for: Regarding Journal Star subscriptions, is there a Luciano-free option at a discount? — NT

Indeed, that option is available. But the price is double.

Brutal, indeed: Regarding roving street parties, we now live in an era where certain people can do whatever they want on our streets with little to no consequence. They don't care if they hurt or kill one another. But don't you dare send in police to stop it. Otherwise, it's racist and brutality. — Larry

I’m not sure if typical police intervention sounds racist. But using terms like "certain people" sure does.

Windy advice: Maybe stay away from the pen and keyboard, you old fart. — Justin

Your wish is my command. I’m on vacation next week. Try not to hurt your hands applauding too hard.

Moist you? Regarding a pawn shop being paid with "moist money" pulled from bras and underwear: that’s nothing new. I used to work at a liquor store and cash was pulled from heinous places.— Darin

In that we’ve already covered bras and underwear, I cannot imagine what’s left in terms of "heinous places." I don’t think I’ll ask.

Not in my ’Merica: Now you’re gonna tell me I can’t keep my cash in my tighty whities? — Nick

I wouldn’t dream of tell you that, Nick. Then again, to be honest, I don’t dream of your tighty whities.

You can hear her coming: Forty years ago, when I worked at an ice-cream shop, money came from bra, including change.— Samantha.

Coins tucked inside a bra? I don’t recall seeing such an image in the old Maidenfrom ads.

Swan song: I saw the piece about the death of one of the two swans at the OSF property in Northwest Peoria. Poor swan. They were mates. That was sad. — Bill.

Indeed, swans mate for life. With these two, I’m not sure of the nature of their relationship, but offspring were not in the cards: they were both male.

Try a little tenderness: You wrote about a 64-year-old landlord who let a troubled couple rent her place, but the state’s coronavirus essentially prohibits evictions, even though they’re on drugs and ruining the property. It would be nice to blame the executive order, but I find this woman’s problems to be self- made. At 64, no one should be this naive, and I’m in my 70s. — Patrick.

You fault her for being kind? At 70, no one should be this cold-hearted.

I hate Peoria: You say that Peoria is a better place to live than Bloomington-Normal? Peoria ranks eight out of 10 of most dangerous places to live in Illinois! B-N doesn’t make the list. I’ll stay here! — Dirk.

You do that. Thanks for doing your part in making Peoria a better place.

So do I: Please. Bloomington is, like,100 times better than Peoria on, like, every metric. Peoria is just awful, and with the prehistoric rants from the Urinal Star, it's not getting any better. — Zacc.

You’re, like, wrong about, like, at least one thing. Peoria is better in one key metric: that it’s not Bloomington.

Helpful hint: News is for sharing facts, not for pushing your stupid opinions and agendas. — Eldred.

Is this your first time reading a newspaper column? Or maybe reading, period?

I’m inn: With Castle’s Patio Inn for sale, "Phil’s Patio Inn" has a nice ring to it. And I’d buy the first round for the house. — Jim

Thank you for the generous off. If you’d also buy me the mortgage, I’m in.

