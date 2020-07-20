PEORIA — Tekeia Davis was running away from the sound of gunfire when she fell to the ground.

Within seconds, her sister and her cousin, Joyce Smith, picked her up, rushed her to the car and they sped off, blowing through stop signs on their way to UnityPoint Health-Methodist.

Davis suffered only a graze wound to the back of her thigh, but that was enough for the 34-year-old Peoria woman to say she’s had enough of the Riverfront gatherings.

"You should be able to go out and hang out without your friends without having to look over your shoulder," she said. "None of those people who got shot were involved in anything. They were all innocent bystanders."

Davis and Smith, who was struck by a bullet fragment which bounced off a nearby car, were among the 13 people who were shot early Sunday morning after multiple shooters opened fire on a gathering along Water Street.

No one was killed, and so far it appears that most suffered fairly minor injuries.

The shootings made the national news and, for a while, Peoria was trending on at least one social media platform.

The situation, the two women said, seemed to start over a fight between two females. No men were initially involved, they stressed, and they also said this wasn’t a gang incident. Rather, Smith said it was ego-driven.

"Some boy wanted be a macho man, and that’s how it all started," she said.

From their point of view, a man fired one, maybe two shots in the air at about 4:40 a.m., and then all hell broke loose. Police said at a news conference on Monday that officers found more than 100 shell casings at the scene.

A video circulating on Facebook caught the shootings — or at least the sound of the shootings. Both women recognized people, including themselves, caught on the cellphone video. What’s heard is an initial pop and then several more pops. People can be seen running away. There’s a lull and then more shots.

And that’s how Davis said it happened. She and Smith were already starting to leave the Riverfront gathering, being on the older end of the age range. Smith had just gotten off work. Davis was there talking to another cousin. Then shots.

"I was running, and then my legs just gave out," Davis said. The injury didn’t hurt immediately, she said, but afterwards – in the car – it was burning. She wasn’t sure when she was shot. Things happened so fast, she said.

An officer was on his way to another call regarding an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system when he saw a large number of cars driving quickly away from Water Street. The officer wrote in his report, filed Monday at the Peoria Police Department, that one of them almost struck his squad car. A dispatcher then told them that there were reports of multiple shots fired in that area.

Only one victim was still at the scene, the officer wrote in his report, when he arrived. Four people, he was told, had been dropped off at Methodist while another four had gone to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center.

Two of those were Davis and Smith.

At Methodist, the officer talked to a 27-year-old man who told him he was standing by his car when he heard a lot of shots. Then he realized he had been hit in the toe and the right heel. The officer then spoke to Smith, who said she heard a lot of shots, at least 30, the report said.

A fourth victim at Methodist was struck in the hand. None saw who was firing the shots and none of them, the report said, had any suspect information.

A fifth person was being treated for a broken ankle that he suffered while running away from the scene.

So what to do about it? Both Davis and Smith were of the same mind: bring back curfews and find something for young people to do with their time.

"You have to find something for these kids to do. They have no one to look up to and they need to have something to do," Smith said.

Davis added, "This is also because of the COVID. They know they aren’t going to go to go jail because they aren’t taking people to jail."

Both say there’s nothing wrong with gathering at the Riverfront, but there’s a difference between "kicking it" with their friends and having fights and shootings. Both say they are done with the whole roving street party scene.

And both feel lucky. So does their mother, who was sitting outside her Central Peoria home on Monday.

"That’s why I’m a praying woman," she said.