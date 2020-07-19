PEORIA -- A house fire early Sunday in Central Peoria injured one man, according to authorities, who determined the blaze was set intentionally.

Firefighters were called about 5:15 a.m. to 1119 W. Thrush Ave., where they found ablaze the exterior west side of the two-story house.

A burning smell awakened one of the occupants, according to the Peoria Fire Department. He awakened his girlfriend, and they found the side of the house and an entry door on fire.

The four other occupants were alerted, and all evacuated. In an attempt to extinguish the fire, the man dumped a bucket of water on the flames and also used a garden hose.

In the process, he sustained minor injuries to his hands and feet, according to the fire department. He was treated at the scene, then transported to a hospital. There was no report about his condition.

By 5:30 a.m., the fire was under control. No firefighter injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $5,500.