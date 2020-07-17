WASHINGTON -- The Washington Fine Arts Festival has been canceled by the Washington Park District.

The 12th annual festival was supposed to be held Aug. 15-16 in Washington Park, but it fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After discussion with local officials, evaluation of expected artist attendance and possible event changes, we felt (cancellation was) the best option. Safety for the artists, patrons and volunteers was our utmost concern," read a news release issued by the Park District.

Matt Suellentrop, the Park District's recreation manager, said canceling the festival is disappointing, particularly because a few new twists were planned this year.

"For example, we were going to have kids do chalk artwork on the sidewalk," Suellentrop said.

There would have been a precipitous drop in the number of artists, perhaps as much as 33%, had the festival been held, according to Suellentrop.

The festival normally attracts about 60 juried artists; there were 65 artists last year.

"That certainly weighed in on our decision to cancel the festival," Suellentrop said. "The more artists you have, the better the festival. We didn't want to jeopardize the festival's integrity."

The Park District has been the main organizer of the festival since 2014, when it rescued the event on short notice with help from the Washington Lions Club and Washington Chamber of Commerce.

The festival was canceled by the original organizers from the Washington Arts Society because of issues related to the 2013 tornado that devastated Washington, but the Park District stepped in.

The Lions Club and Chamber of Commerce have continued to help the Park District with festival planning and publicity through the years.

Washington Park has been the festival's home since 2010. The festival was originally held in the downtown Washington square, but it outgrew that venue.

