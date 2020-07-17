Good morning, troops. It’s Friday, July 17.

Peoria has been blessed in recent years with the opening of some outstanding Mexican restaurants, thanks in part to an increase in the local Hispanic population.

But few of the new restaurants provide breakfast.

That isn’t the case for a place that opened last week along the Peoria riverfront in the Warehouse District.

Catrina’s Express is located in the 401 Water Street building, at (oddly enough) 401 SW Water St. It offers the usual assortment of tacos and burritos, although shrimp quesadillas and arroz con pollo stand out on the menu.

So do the restaurant’s breakfast selections.

Catrina’s opens at 7 a.m. weekdays. A standard breakfast croissant is available, but so is a taco with egg, chorizo and avocado. A spinach burrito with egg also is featured.

The early hours are dictated in part by Catrina’s location, according to manager Li Leon. 401 Water Street includes some businesses as well as about 30 condominiums.

"Since we’re in the 401 building and also surrounded by a lot o offices, we know a lot of people get here early," Leon said. "Several people just come in for coffee."

Catrina’s serves breakfast until 11 a.m. and is open until 5 p.m. Soon, it plans to also open on Saturdays, according to Leon.

Leon’s husband, Catrina’s proprietor Antonio Alarcon, had been working in the restaurant business in Bloomington. He was looking for another, small location when he found the vacant 401 Water Street space, which a cafe once occupied.

"He’s focused on food prepared daily than having stuff frozen," Leon said. "More fresh, more quality."

Those of us who have a hankering for Mexican in the morning can appreciate that.

You never know what you’re going to get with the random YouTube search that finds the song not heard on the way to work. Some days are diamonds, some days are stones. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what day this is.