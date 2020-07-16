MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
* Alexander Bode, 27, Largo, Fla.; Shelby Nicholson, 25, Morton.
* Dustin Cotton, 27; Elaina Johnson, 28; both East Peoria.
* Harrison Crane, 22; Natalie Guedet, 21; both Milwaukee, Wis.
* J.D. Deforest, 34; Jacquelin Sandlin, 28; both Peoria.
* Joshua Dubois, 33; Shayla Hill, 31; both Tremont.
* Kent Hair, 37; Rebecca Arvin, 27; both Eureka.
* Richard Hurst, 34; Jennifer Hall, 36; both Groveland.
* Zachary Johnson, 29; Tori Cooper, 26; both Washington.
* Christopher Jones, 38; Kimberly Hammond, 32; both Washington.
* Tyler Jordan, 36; Lauren Kapper, 23; both Tremont.
* Daniel Miller, 39; Angela Zumwalt, 38; both Normal.
* James O'Malley, 63; Linda Clary, 64; both Washington.
* Anthony Rockett, 38; Veronica Utley, 41; both East Peoria.
* Quinn Zircher, 25; Vanessa Fletcher, 27; both Washington.
Woodford County
* James Burgund, 51; Shannon Peterson, 45; both Eureka.
* Hunter Cobbley, 22; Shannon Supan, 22; both Provo, Utah.
* Darrell Cox, 64; Anthony Ondrey, 61; both Spring Bay.
* Mark Criss, 58; Darilynn VeZain, 42; both East Peoria.
* Samuel Kiesewetter, 23; Sarah Isacksen, 23; both Peoria.
* Joseph Manley, 38; Julia Burroughs, 37; both Minonk.
* David Monahan, 26, Peoria; Abigail Young, 25, Metamora.
DIVORCES
Tazewell County
* Alleman, Jessica and Kevin.
* Brown, Jill and Daniel.
* Dessart, Eric and Kimberly.
* Eaker, Kacey and Bradley.
* Foust, Lisa and Joey.
* Koranda, Jamie and Matthew.
* McAdams, Renthem and Miranda.
* Musser, Medina and Joel.