TIOGA -- The identity of a female body found last week in rural Hancock County has been revealed.

Melissa Bruner, 37, of Carthage was found dead July 7 in Tioga, an unincorporated community about 20 miles north of Quincy and 120 miles southwest of Peoria.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office asked Illinois State Police to conduct a death investigation. According to a State Police news release issued Wednesday night, there was no indication of foul play regarding Bruner’s death.

Bruner’s body was found in a grassy area, according to KHQA-TV of Hannibal, Mo. Witnesses told the television station Bruner might have been picked up as a hitchhiker .

State Police are expected to reveal the cause and manner of Bruner’s death once they receive final autopsy and toxicology reports. No timetable was announced.

An investigation was continuing.