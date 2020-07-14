PEORIA -- COVID-19 positivity rates are rising in the Tri-County area.

Woodford County has jumped from 1.7 to 2.06 percent, Peoria has risen from 2.7 to 3 percent and Tazewell County is showing a 1.5 percent positivity rate for the week of July 4-10, up from 1.3 percent the week before.

"More movement and interaction is causing an increase in cases," said Sara Sparkman, communications manager for the Tazewell County Health Department.

Since yesterday the Tri-County area added 39 more cases of COVID-19 for a to-date total of 949 cases.

Peoria County saw 28 more cases, for a total of 710 cases since the pandemic began. There are currently 204 Peoria County residents at home isolating with COVID-19, and 11 people are hospitalized. Since the pandemic began 466 Peoria County residents have been diagnosed recovered, and 29 people have died from the virus.

Tazewell County added 11 cases for a total of 185. Of those cases, eight died, 143 have recovered, 33 are at home isolating, and one is hospitalized.

After a record-breaking week of new cases, Woodford County stands firm at 54 cases to-date. Of those, two died, 38 have recovered, 11 are at home isolating, and three are in the hospital.

COVID-19 patients in area hospitals increased by one over the last 24 hours. There are currently two in intensive care units and 23 in non-ICU beds.