WEST PEORIA -- A house fire Monday afternoon in West Peoria resulted in no injuries, according to authorities.

A Peoria County Sheriff’s Office deputy was summoned about 4:45 p.m. to 1404 N. Stever Ave. There the deputy found melted and charred siding on the back of a house.

The 77-year-old female occupant told the deputy she was in her living room watching television when she smelled something burning and house fire alarms sounded. She went outside and saw the burning siding.

She used a garden hose to extinguish the flames. Everybody had evacuated the house, the deputy’s report stated, although it wasn’t clear how many others were inside.

Members of the West Peoria Fire Department arrived subsequently. They determined weak air-conditioning wiring caused the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $500.