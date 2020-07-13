LACON – Accused murderer Gary Berchtold of rural Edelstein was scheduled Monday to stand trial in Marshall County on Sept. 21, slightly more than two years after he allegedly shot a long-missing Peoria County woman to death and burned her body.

And the trial will go forward with or without long-awaited DNA results confirming that the remains found nearly a year later were those of Tiffini Marie Murphy, the county prosecutor said.

Berchtold, 40, is accused of shooting Murphy, 38, and burning her body at his residence on or about Aug. 31, 2018, and then dumping her remains in a remote rural site in nearby Peoria County. He faces charges of first-degree murder, dismemberment of a human body, and concealment of a homicidal death.

Monday’s scheduling decision marked the first major development in the case since his arrest in Aug. 2019, when, according to police, an informant led them to the remains and Berchtold confirmed that Murphy had been shot and her body burned. A delay in receiving the DNA results from a Texas lab had been compounded when that facility was temporarily shut down in the spring by the coronavirus that also idled many courts.

The lab recently reopened, and the results could be coming within a month or two, State’s Attorney Paul Bauer said during Monday’s brief hearing. But the prosecution can move forward even if the evidence doesn’t arrive, Bauer told Circuit Judge Bruce Fehrenbacher.

"I’m ready to proceed even without it," Bauer said.

An Aug. 17 hearing was set for pre-trial matters. Berchtold, who is being held in lieu of $1 million bond, could face life in prison without parole if convicted of murder with a firearm.

