HENRY — A fisherman thought he’d reeled in a human foot at the Henry Marina Sunday, triggering a social-media stir that quickly fizzled.

It was foot, all right — but just a Halloween prop.

Just before 7: 30 p.m. Sunday, an angler called police after making a peculiar catch at the marina. Soon thereafter, he posted on Facebook, "I swear, I caught a HUMAN FOOT IN HENRY IL!!!"

He wasn’t pulling anyone’s leg. Rather, he was spooked.

"I'm as white as a ghost," he said in another post.

Henry police arrived to retrieve and examine the foot. Later that night, the department announced the foot was fake.

There was a report of human remains found in the marina," the department said in a Facebook post. "At approximately 7:25 pm, Henry Police Department responded to the marina and located the reported object. Through an investigation it was determined to be a fake foot. This was not and is not real human remains.

"Any related post on Facebook or any other social media platform that you may have seen is false information. There is no threat to the public at this time."

Further information was not immediately available from Henry police. But a dispatcher for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the foot was a discarded Halloween prop.

"Pretty realistic looking," the dispatcher said.