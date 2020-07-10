PEORIA - Three more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Woodford County Friday, a day after their highest one-day total was reported.

Including the five cases reported yesterday, Woodford County has seen 12 new cases of COVID-19 so far this week. Woodford County has had a total of 46 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

With Peoria County adding 19 cases for a total of 625, and Tazewell adding six cases, the Tri-County to-date total has reached 835 cases of COVID-19.

There are currently 18 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, a decrease of one since yesterday. Five are intensive care and 13 are in non-intensive care beds at area hospitals.

The positivity rate in Peoria County is 2.7 percent, 4.5 percent in Tazewell County and .4 percent in Woodford County.