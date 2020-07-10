Quietly and suddenly, a quaint Peoria tradition has flown the coop.

For most of the past three decades, two swans have graced the pond on the Northwest Peoria property originally home to L.R. Nelson and now part of OSF HealthCare. The birds weren’t splashy performers, preferring to simply waddle and swim, meantime adding a sense of elegance along War Memorial Drive

Now? One is dead. The other is gone.

And so is the white-feathered custom, at least for now.

"Sadly, one of the swans was hit by a car and killed a couple of weekends ago," says Shelli Dankoff, spokeswoman for OSF. "We took the other one back to the breeder because (the survivor) would have been wandering around trying to find the other one and could have ended up in the road."

The car-swan collision isn’t anything new. It’s happened a few times over the years, and the swan always looses.

But I hope I didn’t jinx this pair. The last time I wrote about the pair, in 2017 after they’d been gone for a while, I ended by saying, "Just don’t chase each other and get squished, OK?"

Gulp.

The swans have been part of the corporate blueprint at 1 Sprinkler Lane almost from the start. In 1994, L.R. Nelson owner David Ransburg opened the 350,000-square-foot facility, a picturesque environment — except for droppings left by uninvited geese.

"As you know," Ransberg once told me, "geese crap like horses."

So, he brought in two mute swans, the world’s second-largest waterfowl (after the trumpeter swan). They can get testy and territorial, which can be a good thing. Wings clipped, they lived on the site’s retention pond, dutifully chasing away geese.

Over time. changes occurred. Some of the swans were replaced after run-ins with vehicles on War Memorial Drive. Meantime, staring in 2008, the property changed hands a couple of times.

In 2016, the Fiskars company relocated to Wisconsin and didn’t want to take the swans along. So, the birds (then about 4 years old) went back to their Illinois breeder.

But in 2017, when OSF announced it was taking over the property as an administrative hub, the swans — the same two — were brought back. As an OSF official said at the time, "The swans are a key feature of Peoria. It’s one of those things people are aware of."

Peoria never lost that awareness. In recent days, readers peppered me multiple times with the anxious question, "What happened to the swans?"

Now you know. But they could return. Well, one of them — the dead bird’s survivor — plus a replacement.

First, though, OSF wants to figure out if there’s a way to host swans without the risk of them becoming roadkill.

"We are taking some time to reassess if we can bring them back safely," Dankoff says.

Long leashes? Long fence? There’s got to be a way.

It seems as if Peoria loses traditions all the time. Let’s hope this one hasn’t seen its swan song.

