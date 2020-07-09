PEORIA -- Woodford County on Thursday saw it’s biggest jump in COVID-19 positive tests since the pandemic began.

The county contributed five new cases to the Tri-County area’s total of 35 new cases in the last 24 hours. The smallest in population, Woodford County has had only 43 diagnosed cases since the beginning of pandemic. Of those, 33 people have recovered, and two died. Currently, seven Woodford residents with COVID-19 are isolating at home, and one is hospitalized.

Woodford County Health Department administrator Hillary Aggertt is concerned that residents aren’t wearing masks and taking other precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19

"We are continuing to promote mask wearing, social distancing, and hand hygiene as we have since the beginning, and we hope that people will reconsider, now that our cases are jumping, to take those precautions more seriously," she said during a phone interview Thursday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours Peoria County added 27 new cases for a total of 606 cases to-date, while Tazewell County added three cases for a total of 158 cases.

Hospitalizations rose by nine people, with five confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in area intensive care unites, and 15 cases in non-ICU beds.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Peoria County currently has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 2.7 percent, Tazewell County stands at 1.5 percent, and Woodford County 0.4 percent.