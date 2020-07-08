MOSSVILLE — A naked, shoeless toddler was found wandering next to Illinois Route 29, south of Mossville.

At 4:21 p.m. Tuesday, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office was summoned by a woman who lives in the 1200 block of East Brookview Court. She had stepped out of her house, which is near Route 29, and spotted a small child without clothes or shoes walking "very close" to the highway, according to a sheriff’s report.

She went to the boy —later determined to be 3 years old — and walked him to her house. She gave him a bottle of water, as the temperature outside was 92 degrees, the report said.

A few minutes later, she saw a man walking along Broadview Court, in the direction of her home. She recognized the man as the father of the boy, whom he took home.

The woman then called police, telling a deputy that the boy’s family "just moved in" to a residence about seven houses away from Route 29, the report stated.

"She occasionally sees sees the toddler running around neighbors’ yards unsupervised," the report stated.

The deputy went to the boy’s home. The father said he and the boy’s mom had been hosting a backyard pool party and thought their son had "gone back inside," the report stated.

"When they could not find him in the house, they realized he knew how to unlock the front door," the report stated.

The deputy asked to see the boy.

"He appeared OK and fully clothed," the report stated.

The deputy also talked to the mother, saying that by law police would have to contact the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services about the incident.

"(The mother) got upset by this, stating, ’We just got done dealing with them,’" according to the report.