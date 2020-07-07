PEORIA - The Peoria Public Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m. to address the plan to reopen schools next month.

The board met last Wednesday in its annual reorganization session when it seated newest board member Anni Reinking and elected Doug Shaw the new board president. The next meeting would have been a regular meeting on Monday, July 13.

But, according to Shaw, some unnamed board members asked for Wednesday’s special meeting.

"At the last meeting I thought we would be able to get board members' questions and concerns (about reopening) resolved without an additional meeting.," Shaw said Tuesday. "Over the past few days, board members have been sending their questions to the administration, and the administration has responded promptly. However, any three board members or the president can call a special board meeting."

At the end of last week’s meeting, board member Dan Walther asked for a special meeting, but a consensus never materialized.

"Actually there are a number of issues that several board members have raised that we need answers to," Walther wrote yesterday in an email.

PPS is one of a handful of local school districts that has already announced publicly its plan to reopen school in August for the first time since last March when all schools were closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The board approved a plan to each week mix days of in-school learning with days of remote, off-campus learning.

Wednesday’s meeting is in the meeting room at the Administraation Building, 3202 N. Wisconsin Ave. The board has reopened its meetings to the public, although no more than 50 people will be allowed in the meeting room.

