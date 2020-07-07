PEORIA — Eight more cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday afternoon for a total of 757 diagnosed cases in the Tri-County Area since the pandemic began.

Peoria County has now seen 569 cases, an increase of four since Monday, while Tazewell County added two for a total of 150. Woodford County also added two cases, for a total of 38.

Area hospitalizations increased by seven people over the last 24 hours. There are currently three COVID-19 cases in the intensive care units and 17 cases in non-ICU beds.