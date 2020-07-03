PEORIA -- Students in Peoria Public Schools will attend in-person classes on Fridays after all -- at least half the time.

Changes to the district’s fall plan announced online earlier this week will have students attending their schools physically three days one week and two the next, and conducting online learning the rest of the time.

At a June meeting, School Board members approved an A/B style schedule for Monday through Thursday, with students on the A schedule attending in person on Mondays and Wednesdays and those on the B schedule attending in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Originally, the plan was for all students to do virtual, online learning on Fridays, but district officials held open the possibility for additional in-person instruction.

Modifications to the plan posted on the district’s website now show the groups alternating for Fridays in the classroom, and including special education inclusion students.

"Families will be assigned the same schedule for student continuity across schools," the plan states.

Those in pre-kindergarten are slated to attend in person Monday through Thursday, as are those students in self-contained classrooms.

Meanwhile, for those families who do not want their child attending in-person classes at all, sign up begins next Wednesday for a virtual learning schedule offered in nine-week increments.

In that program, students will "listen to a pre-recorded lesson from a certified teacher and then complete independent activities to practice their new knowledge," according to the district. Students will also have a PPS virtual teacher to help them with pacing support, assistance and assessments.