Friday

Jul 3, 2020 at 3:56 PM


MARRIAGES


Tazewell County


* James Abbott, 49, Pekin; Rachael Wells, 35, Dunlap.


* Alex Alvis, 26; Jaimee Wiseman, 25; both Bloomington.


* John Boyd, 40; Robin Respress, 38; both Morton.


* Darrell Carter, 64; Mary Wertz, 59; both Washington.


* Joshua Class, 22; Megan Geyer, 21; both Tremont.


* Leo Davis, 55; Susan Prince, 50; both South Pekin.


* Bernard Donaldson, 57; Teena Keim, 60; both Bloomington.


* Nathan Nieukirk, 25, Eureka; Allison Malcom, 24, Washington.


* Jon Maas, 49; Michelle Hasty, 50; both Mackinaw.


* Ronald Robinson, 49, Mapleton; Kelly Mouton, 38, Glasford.


* Aleksandr Shevchenko, 26, Parma, Ohio; Debra Bedwell, 30, Washington.


* Ashley Struben, 35; Tiffany Decker, 29; both Pekin.


* Michael Stubblefield, 40; Louise Newman, 29; both North Pekin.


* Alexander Tarter, 30; Lisa Carrabotta, 29; both Washington.


Woodford County


* Michael Burke, 60; Angela Miller, 51; both Normal.


* Luke Burton, 31; Alexandria Gordon, 26; both Pontiac.


* Derrick Massie, 40; Melissa Christian, 37; both Eureka.


* Michael Matway, 31, Eureka; Jennifer Imhoff, 31, Roanoke.


* Brian Neuhaus, 42; Angela Davis, 42; both East Peoria.


* Kimberly Scammel, 32; Jessica Wernsman, 31; both Germantown Hills.


* Connor Steffen, 24, Goodfield; Brittany Tapp, 23, Eureka.


* Samuel Viebrock, 26; Hannah Long, 25; both Downers Grove.


* Guthrie Wyss, 28; Anna Ryan, 27; both Minonk.


DIVORCES


Tazewell County


* Brooks, Jumana and Alexander.


* Burnett, Dannyel and Ryan.


* Burrell, Tonya and Kevin.


* Coy, Kelly and Richard Jr.


* Giertz, Kendra and Luke.


* McMorrow, Jedta and Andrew.


* Ricketts, Kimberly and Michael.


* Shutt, Luke and Kayla.


* Starkey, Mathew and Nicona.


* Young, Matthew and Sonya.


Woodford County


* Putman, James and Karen.


* Williams, Matthew and Carrie.