PEORIA — Residents of Taft Homes can go in and out of their housing complex during the holiday weekend, but their friends might have some issues.

Carl Cannon, the chairman of the Peoria Housing Authority board, said residents, their relatives and even people who are doing business in the complex located just north of Downtown can come in and out freely with their cars.

Anyone who doesn’t fit that category cannot drive into the Taft complex this weekend, said Cannon, who had driven to the housing complex on Friday afternoon to talk to residents and to respond to posts on social media.

Earlier Friday, Facebook and other social media sites lit up with posts about how Taft Homes was under a lockdown. And indeed, there was a car from the private security firm that looks over Taft parked in front of the main entrance off Adams Street. Behind it, the gate was closed.

The two officers inside referred all questions to the housing authority.

Cannon said the idea was to provide security and to reduce "any drama" that might happen over the holiday weekend.

"This isn’t a new thing," he said. "We have been doing this for years since the fireworks got out of hand."

That happened in 2011, when firefighters arrived to put out a dumpster fire and had commercial-grade fireworks shot at them. A year after that, in 2012, there was a heavy police presence but there were still issues.

So the PHA decided to go this route by limiting access in the hopes that it will quell any issues. People can still walk freely into the housing complex through one of the gates in the security fence, Cannon said.

A woman came up to discuss the matter with him and Cannon paused his interview and tried to make sure she could get her children in and out of the facility.

Later, he said the measure was only temporary and access should be back to normal by the end of the weekend.