PEORIA —Andre Leathers Sr. was shot dead at close range, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Wednesday,

Leathers, 43, of Peoria was shot once, in the face, dying instantly, Hardwood said in announcing autopsy results. Leathers was found at 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Saratoga Street about 11:30 p.m Monday.

Leathers was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology testing is pending but will not change the cause of death, Harwood said.

The killing marks Peoria’s sixth homicide of the year.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.