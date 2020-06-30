Real-estate transactions

These transactions, recorded the week of June 15, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

1214 E. Richwoods Blvd., Peoria: David M. Manthey to Kimberly Roberts, $79,900.

5851 N. Old Hickory Lane, Peoria: John Wezner and Huong Tran to Zicheng Sun, $80,000.

4803 N. Ellen Court, Peoria Heights: Richard E. and Susan P. Tompkins and Douglas G. and Sharon D. Webb to Victoria L. Worsfold, $82,000.

1216 E. Rouse Ave,, Peoria Heights: Gretchen M. Primeau to Steven and Susan Fedash, $86,000.

1003 E. Richwoods Blvd., Peoria: Matthew and Dena Kang to Jenry, Jesus R. and Claudia J. Cortes, $89,000.

1331 N. Fifth St., Chillicothe: Patrice J. Espinoza to Constance Carter, $89,900.

1025 E. Maywood Ave., Peoria: Kaitlyn Mugg to Kim Rasnick, $90,000.

2817 N. Easton Place, Peoria: Teresa Dieter to Amanda Russell, $96,500.

1001 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria: Brett and Laurie Stoller to Randall W. and Lauren E. Trisler, $97,500.

4213 SE Scholl Court, Bartonville: Harry N. Beck to Jason Zeone and Valerie Brown, $98,000.

1009 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria: Larry D. and Alma A. McWherter to Johnmarc Everly Jr., $99,000.

5427 N. Renwood Ave., Peoria: Derek M. and Tonia Loy to Jordan M. Ganschow, $101,500.

1021 E. London Ave., Peoria Heights: Joshua M. Dunn and Brittany M. Harris to Kenneth and Alexandra Phillips, $102,500.

2715 N. Woodbine Terrace, Peoria: Jeff A. Cohen to Jaycee L. Turner Kern, $107,000.

1025 E. Norwood Ave., Peoria: Brannon J. and Allison Ramsdale to Joshua D. Aeschliman, $109,000.

504 W. Butternut St., Elmwood: Sagan N. Drake to Jo A. Stambaugh, $109,000.

1116 N. Hushaw Ave., Chillicothe: Larry Giugler to Brian J. and Mollie P. Morris, $115,000.

6235 N. Hamilton Road, Peoria: Eric B. and Mirinda Chatfield to Caleb Kelso, $115,000.

22 Cherry St., Bartonville: Christina L. Bartlett, Troy D. Lawson and Waylon R. Logsdon to Troy D. and Jennifer K. Lawson, $118,704.

520 W. Knoll Crest Drive, Peoria: Robert and Taryn Whitworth to Daniel and Rhonda Bachman, $120,000.

224 N. Second St., Hanna City: Christopher H. and Hannah B. Sublett to Hanna City Coffee Can LLC, $120,000.

1126 E. Truitt Road, Chillicothe: Tyler M. McCoy to Randy and Shannon Brackney, $120,000.

1115 W. Truitt Ave., Chillicothe: Robert E. Ordaz to Corey and Katelin Lopeman, $123,900.

619 N. Main St., Hanna City: Connie G. Lambie to Matthew and Stella Wolf, $124,000.

511 W. Melbourne Ave., Peoria: Rebecka Sexton to Jessica M. Williams and Tyler M. Owen, $129,000.

1032 S. Apache Lane, Peoria: Blackcrane LLC to Robert L. and Patricia A. Renfroe, $139,900.

4101 and 4105 S. Lafayette Ave., Bartonville: John D. and Barbara E. Richmond to Joseph and Lynsi Hinrichsen, $142,000.

606 W. Stratford Drive, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corporation to Lori Monagle, $142,900.

500 N. Brad Court, Hanna City: Michael and Brittany Milroy to Dustin P. Nace, $146,500.

5829 N. Old Orchard Drive, Peoria: Todd Dewitt and Lisa Padala to Stone Financing LLC, $150,000.

5829 N. Old Orchard Drive, Peoria: Stone Financing LLC to Christopher Whaley, $150,000.

7904 S. Hanna City-Glasford Road, Glasford: Angela and Charles W. Daly to Jared and Bethany Meeker, $150,000.

623 W. Timber Ridge Drive, Peoria: Jacqueline Russell to Katie J. Golden, $154,000.

2708 W. Moss Ave., Peoria: Anne M. Risen to Zachary and Rachel Singleton, $154,500.

613 W. Timothy Drive, Peoria: Mark D. and Sharon C. Windsor to Rodney Taylor, $158,763.

4423 S. Blackburn Curve, Mapleton: Joanne F. Hoffman to David A. and Margaret C. Dempsey, $159,000.

11419 N. Northtrail Drive, Dunlap: Sandra L. Wheeler to Natalie Huynh, $160,000.

805 N. Moran Road, Trivoli: Robert and Lisa Deutsch to Matthew R. and Katelyn Smith, $160,000.

729 N. Princeville Ave., Princeville: Justin D. and Bonni Fehr to Jamie B. and Feiyan Li Henson, $163,000.

1617 W. Columbia Terrace, Peoria: Anna C. Maassen to Daniel A. Newcomb and Lenora J. Fisher, $163,000.

768 E. High Point Terrace, Peoria: Philip R. and Heather L. Olsson to Rebekah and Devin Buswell, $169,500.

6927 N. Skyline Drive, Peoria: Michael Jones and Paolo Castrillon to Brandy B. Spence, $170,000.

7624 W. Chestnut Drive, Edwards: Sarah Freeland to Mark Reising, $184,900.

19610 W. Southport Road, Elmwood: Patrick and Natalie R. Brown to Bradley and Sarah Gerst, $193,000.

4507 W. Broyhill Court, Peoria: Hue and Shu Ru Tran to Caleb Derestil and Ansama Chuo, $199,900.

705 W. Ravinswoods Road, Peoria: Eric and Erica Ogden to Richard and Amanda Clare, $210,000.

3108 N. Molleck Drive, Peoria: Bilbo Sam LLC to Marquette Real Estate LLC, $220,000.

5741 N. Autumn Ridge Court, Peoria: Greenlight Holdings LLC to Triple Play Property Management Inc., $228,500.

5608 N. Stonewood Court, Peoria: Joseph M. and Jennifer I. Marquez to James T. III and Julie C. Hancock, $228,500.

11205 N. Tuscany Ridge Court, Dunlap: Fields Crossing Jorgenson LLC to Andrew L. West, $249,900.

11219 N. Hazel Way, Dunlap: Thomas and Cheryl L. Bohannan to Stephen G. and Elizabeth Pichaske and Elaine Pichaske Sokolowski, $251,500.

11217 N. Tuscany Ridge Court, Dunlap: Vicki M. Pittenger to Koratagere, Ramani and Shashi Vishwanath, $278,000.

704 S. Breckenridge Drive, Dunlap: Sheila D. and Rick I. Zadoks to Keli D. and Ryan D. Mayhew, $287,000.

11529 W. Chase Lane, Brimfield: Jeffery J. Staley to Robert J. Murray, $300,000.

6726 N. Basket Oak Drive, Edwards: Leonard and Robin N. Stewart to Daniel T. and Anna M. Kowalenko, $330,000.

3306 W. Wilhelm Road, Dunlap: Unique Holdings LLC to Dean Custom Builders Inc., $350,000.

725 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Dunlap: Ricky and Debra J. Wolfe to Kaylee M. Rosenbaum, $418,000.

8141 N. Crab Orchard Court, Peoria: Anthony M. and Jennifer C. Avellino to Jennifer and David Ayoub, $488,000.

8205 and 8211 S. Hanna City-Glasford Road, Glasford: Martha A. Woodley to Timothy C. Woodley Jr., $900,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

1405 Southmoor St., Pekin: Eric and Kevin Dupent to Jacob Tucker, $84,500.

1704 Short Drive, Pekin: Midtown National LLC to Vincent Taghan, $88,000.

15862 Joseph Court, Pekin: Ivan Jr. and Ralanna G. Miller to Michael S. Morgan, $103,000.

3113 Bloomington Road, East Peoria: Dorothy E. Hacker to Todd A. and Brenda L. Smith, $105,000.

1102 S. Eighth St., Pekin: Debra J. Fryman to Ariel E. Holcomb, $105,000.

207 S. Tazewell Ave., Mackinaw: Jennifer B. Templeton to Larry G. and Susan M. Tapp, $105,900.

104 N. Walnut St., Delavan: Daniel L. Troyer to Andrew B. and Kathryn R. Finley, $105,900.

511 E. Washington St., Morton: Angela Carey to Nathan D. and Clair E. Huette, $106,900.

209 S. School St., Minier: Ronald W. Fisher to Alec Laible, $109,500.

110 Lake St., Washington: Kenneth E. Ewe and Alyssa McClary to Stefanie Ellenberg, $112,000.

103 Barberry Lane, East Peoria: Delores J. Berg to Alvin L. and Annelene E. Oaks, $113,000.

105 William St., East Peoria: Christopher and Amanda Aeschliman to Jacob Price, $115,000.

108 Winter Court, East Peoria: Keith A. and Tina Bierger to Jason and Kaelynn Anderson, $122,000.

104 Franklin St., Mackinaw: Larry G. and Susan M. Tapp to Jennifer B. Templeton, $123,500.

2103 Dominion Ave., Pekin: David W. and Anna L. Fisher to Kyle P. and Daniela I. Kocher, $145,000.

5 Gale Court, Pekin: SNH Investment Inc. to Erik Zimmerman, $155,900.

1209 Westminster Drive, Washington: Scott C. and Dianna M. Fowler to Michael R. and Karen M. Yocum, $162,000.

208 E. Elm St., Tremont: Benjamin L. Schlipf and Sarah B. Marty Schlipf to Christian and Leah Heagy, $164,900.

304 Independence Drive, East Peoria: Michael R. and Amber N. Hooste to David Rennison, $168,000.

104 Revere Drive, East Peoria: Ryan L. and Samantha J. Bannon to Charles L. and Debra S. Hartwell, $168,000.

201 Falcon Drive, Green Valley: David D. and Linda F. Driggers to Caitlin Burke and Jayson Frank, $169,000.

335 Louisiana Ave., Morton: Wesley M. and Courtney M. Zobrist to Colleen McPherrin, $170,000.

500 Highview Road, East Peoria: Daniel and Sheila Stewart to James and Veronica Demmel, $172,000.

125 Heatherview Drive, East Peoria: Bharatkumar M. Patel to Alpeshkumar R. Patel, $175,000.

127 Oakmoore Drive, East Peoria: David M. and Sarah R. Perrin to Christian Bailey and Fantasia McChesney, $175,000.

608 Yorkshire Drive, Washington: Michael R. and Karen M. Yocum to Kyle R. and Nicole K. Yocum, $175,000.

5030 E. Queenwood Road, Groveland: John and Amanda J. Wright to Gary G. Anderson and Elizabeth A. Ingersoll Swanson, $178,000.

104 Ravine St., Morton: Paula Swanson to Nick P. Dalfonso, $180,000.

333 N. Third Ave., Morton: Sandra Glover to Austin and Shannon Luhring, $182,000.

209 Falcon Drive, Green Valley: John D. and Judy A. Sigler to Mike L. and Jennifer Thompson, $189,900.

22 Oakhill Court, Pekin: Lehamon L. and Angela M. Triplett to Anthony M. Stewart, $194,500.

473 E. Hazelwood St., Morton: Barry W. and Angela A. Campbell to Joseph and Amber Rosel, $206,000.

1600 Vista Grande Drive, Pekin: Eric and Kimberly Shane to Brian Damm, $206,000.

133 Highview Terrace, East Peoria: Ian D. Martin to Rex Crook, $208,000.

528 Henrietta St., Pekin: Bhalla Holdings LLC to Corey and Andrea Campbell, $209,000.

308 Stonewood Drive, East Peoria: Cameron J. Rittenour to Gary and Penny Knott, $217,000.

720 Illini Drive, East Peoria: Darrell Smith to Ryan L. and Samantha J. Bannon, $224,900.

1400 Oak Ridge, Washington: Kenneth B. and Nicole A. Rice to Michael F. and Michelle Cruser, $225,000.

314 Gillman Ave., Washington: Alexander E., Alexander M. and Christina M. Marshall to David and Debra Whitley, $230,000.

196 Tuscany Court, Morton: Thomas J. and Elizabeth J. Kelling to Thomas A. and Robbin A. Boerjan, $237,000.

102 Shannon Hills Drive, Washington: Jason A. and Jaime A. Cooley to Nathan Busch, $245,000.

509 Buckhaven St., Pekin: Isaac J. and Angel M. Carrington to Roy Beckham and Melissa Lard, $280,000.

16988 Dee Mack Road, Mackinaw: Bret W. and Ashley G. Hawley to Lee M. and Lauren M. Hogan, $320,000.

723 N. Oregon Ave., Morton: Bobby D. and Pamela S. Lampe to James F. and Ashley Diemer, $325,000.

1321 Prince George Court, Washington: Cartus Financial Corporation to Amanda F. Hawley, $470,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

403 W. Burton St., Eureka: Donald C. and Karen A. McKnight to Crystal Blunier, $88,750.

Part of Outlot 40, Minonk: Joshua R. and Kayla A. Jones to Grant Jochums and Erin Wiegand, $102,000.

Parts of Lots 3, 4 and 5, Block 9, Hamilton's Addition, El Paso: Troy J. and Kelly R. Harms to John A. Folkers, $141,000.

423 Lakemper Court, Metamora: Heath and Amanda Gerkin to Giovanni M. and Stephanie M. Lopez, $169,000.

1175 Sunset Drive, East Peoria: Marsha L. Streicher to Christopher Cox, $177,500.

215 E. North Lakeview Drive, East Peoria: Anders J. and Julie E. Nyhus to Kaylin Heinz, $185,000.

1131 County Road 1300 North, Metamora: Kyle and Margaret Massa to Andrew Krusz, $224,000.

1644 Greenbrier Drive, Metamora: Theodore T. and Kristie M. Bare to Andrea Frisby, $229,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Alex and Courtney Detwiler to Michelle Slaugher and Dennis Underhile, $245,000.

1362 Mount Zion Oaks Road, Eureka: David L. and Bonnie J. Miller to Paul J. and Andrea J. Grider, $430,000.