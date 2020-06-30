EAST PEORIA -- A woman who reported being attacked last week near a Sunnyland apartment complex was not, in fact, attacked, East Peoria police said Tuesday.

Instead, it appears the 72-year-old woman had difficulty returning to her apartment for reasons that could have been medical- or heat-related, police said in a news release.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from area businesses and the cell phone of the woman who initially reported the June 22 incident. They also spoke to residents in the apartment complex, the release stated.

Neighbors and surveillance video confirmed the woman was on a walk alone at the entryway to Tall Oaks Village in the 2300 block of Washington Road, when she sat down and attempted to call family members for help before trying to walk back to her apartment. She could "be seen having some difficulty in returning," police stated.

Two people who live in the complex helped her back to her apartment, both surveillance video and the woman herself confirmed, and police "discovered that there was no attack on the victim during the time or location that was reported," police stated.

The case is considered by police to be closed.