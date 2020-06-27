PEORIA — Seven people were shot, three critically, in four shooting incidents that occurred late Friday and early Saturday morning.

It wasn’t clear if any of the incidents were linked to each other, said Peoria police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

The mayhem began at 10:30 p.m. with a 20-year-old woman who was shot in the leg.

Officers responded to an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system that showed nine rounds were fired in the 2400 block of North Sheridan Road. The woman was found and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe a man shot at a car and then fled on foot. No arrests have been made in the case.

A few hours later, at 2:35 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of West Montana Street on a report of a man who had been shot. When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, shoulder and leg.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Dotson said. Officers believe he was shot in the 2700 block of West Trewyn Avenue.

Then, about 10 minutes later, at 2:46 a.m., a ShotSpotter alert indicated a barrage of gunfire, 37 rounds, in the 1400 block of Southwest Jefferson Street.

Officers located two men, ages 22 and 29, lying in a parking lot and suffering from gunshot wounds to their torso and legs. Both were rushed to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

A third victim, a 31-year-old woman, arrived at the police station and was then brought to a hospital. She suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. A fourth person, an 18-year-old woman, also was shot. She arrived at a hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Both women suffered what Dotson said were not life-threatening injuries.

Then at 3:32 a.m., officers went to one of the city’s three hospitals for a 34-year-old man who had been brought there by private vehicle. He had been in the 600 block of Wayne Street when he was shot in the leg. His injury, too, was not life-threatening.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.