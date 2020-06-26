GLASFORD — A house burned down outside Glasford Thursday afternoon.

About 1:20 p.m. Thursday, the Timber Hollis Fire Protection District was called to 14529 W. Devils Washboard Road, just west of Glasford. Shortly after crews arrive, so did the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

The house "was fully engulfed," according to a sheriff’s report. "The garage had already collapsed and burned down, and flames were breaking through the center of the roof in the main residence area."

The owner of the residence recently died and his family had been preparing the property for sale, according to relatives. They had been at the home earlier in the day before leaving to go into town to make a purchase, the report stated. No one was there when the fire broke out.

A cause was not stated in the report. However, the relatives said they had burned yard waste two days earlier near the northwest side of the garage, the report stated.

"No suspicious circumstances were reported," according to the report.

A damage estimate was unavailable. However, the sheriff’s office said the house was a total loss.