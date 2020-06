PEORIA — A woman stabbed a man in South Peoria, sending him to a hospital, police said.

At 9:35 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1600 block of West Millman Street. A man had suffered a "minor cut" to a leg. He was taken to a Peoria hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

A woman was arrested and booked on count of aggravated domestic battery.

No further information was released.