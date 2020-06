PEORIA — A man was shot while walking home in North Peoria late Sunday, police said.

At 11:57 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the 1300 block of West Jeth Court. The resident said he had been walking home when he was shot in the leg, police said. He finished his walk home, then called police.

No further information, including the man’s condition, was immediately available. There is no suspect information, and the shooting remains under investigation.