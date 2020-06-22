PEORIA — A dozen residents were displaced when a clothes dryer caught fire in their South Peoria home early Monday.

At 3:21 a.m., the Peoria Fire Department was notified of smoke coming from a 1½-story residence at 2010 W. Millman St. Crews arrived to find dark smoke billowing out the front entrance of the home. All occupants — four adults and eight children — had escaped unharmed, according to a report by the department.

For several minutes, firefighters searched the structure for the source of the smoke, eventually finding a fire in a clothes dryer inside a bathroom in the rear of the house. The blaze was quickly put out, the report stated.

Although the fire was contained to the bathroom, the structure sustained "major smoke damage throughout," said Battalion Chief Rick Morgan. Damage was estimated at $6,000. The cause was determined to be equipment failure, the report stated.

The Red Cross was also notified to provide lodging for the 2 residents.