MACOMB – While west central Illinois and the state of Illinois continue to progress through the Rebuild Illinois plan of Governor JB Pritzker, Western Illinois, and many colleges around the state, remain in a wait and see holding pattern when it comes to starting their involuntary offseason workout plan as well as their season.

Not much has changed for Leatherneck football coach Jared Elliott, as all he can do for his players now is encourage them to work from home and get ready for the upcoming season.

"It’s going well, right now I wish I had more updates, we’re kind of in the same pattern we’ve been in since the spring semester," Elliott said on Monday. "The majority of our team are still at home, but the guys are working really hard and we are utilizing the technology the best we can.

"I know this, everyone is anxious to get back, we’re still a little up in the air when everyone gets back, hopefully we’ll get some good news and phase guys back onto campus, but it has been the same mold for us, working with the circumstances, but everyone is excited to get back."

Unable to teach and workout out his team, Elliott has put his trust in director of strength and conditioning, Jon Minnis and his staff.

And while Elliott can not see his team in person, the reports he is getting are positive.

"Coach Minnis has done an amazing job, I think he has a very good plan," Elliott said. "There’s no question this isn’t an ordinary summer, it hasn’t been to this point, the challenge has been to our players to handle everything with maturity and discipline.

"We talked a lot about what work looks like when you’re on your own, in the dark, you don’t have an audience or coach standing over your shoulder and our kids understand that. Our leadership, captains, seniors and Coach Minnis, it starts with him and he has a good plan our kids are following with whatever resources they have at home."

Seeing other institutions begin onsite training has been difficult, but Elliott has been encouraging his squad to focus on themselves and do what they can to get bigger, faster and stronger this offseason, so that when the time comes and the team is back together, they can begin the process of getting ready to play.

"We really have a limited amount of time to play a season and as much as you can focus that on football and technique and position specific work, that’s where you want to put your focus but I don’t know if it is going to be that ordinary-type year," the coach said. "First and foremost we have to make sure the health and safety of our players is the most important part of our process, so if we’re going to have to spend more time to make sure our players are in shape and getting the proper acclimation then we have to make sure we’re taking those measures for our players.

"We’re very excited about starting the season, there’s a lot of optimism. We’ll continue to let the health officials make the decisions and when we can get back together, we will."