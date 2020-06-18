WEST PEORIA -- A man was arrested early Thursday after he fired gunshots in the parking lot of a West Peoria food and liquor store, according to authorities.

Omar S. Blakes, 38, of Peoria was booked into the Peoria County Jail following the incident about 2 a.m. at Farmington Food & Liquors, 2100 W. Farmington Road.

According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, Blakes was sitting in an automobile in the parking lot when two other vehicles struck each other.

As one car was leaving the lot, it sideswiped Blakes’ vehicle, according to security-camera footage a deputy reviewed. Armed with a silver handgun, Blakes then stepped from the driver’s seat and fired in the direction of the departing car.

Blakes then drove away, the sheriff’s office reported. On the ground near where Blakes emerged, four shell casings from a .40-caliber weapon were found.

Subsequently, the deputy witnessed Peoria Police Department officers stop Blakes about a block away, near Farmington and Park roads. They arrested him.

No weapon was found.

Blakes was accused of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, among other crimes.