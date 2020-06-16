MONMOUTH — With no new cases confirmed in over a week, COVID-19 continues to slow in Warren County, but health officials say residents should continue to take all precautions.

As of Tuesday morning, 862 Warren County residents have been tested for the virus, with 130 positive results.

According to the Warren County Health Department, the symptoms of 96 of those positive cases have resolved, leaving 34 active cases in the community as of Tuesday morning.

Of the 130 total positive cases in the county, ten were confirmed so far this month.

Between June 8 and June 15, there were no positive cases among the 59 residents tested during that period.

The majority of cases in Warren County have been in Monmouth or the surrounding area within the 61462 ZIP code, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

At one point, Warren County had the fifth highest number of cases per capita in the state. It is no longer in the top 10 but continues to have the highest confirmed case rate in west-central Illinois.

With expanded testing and voluntary testing available to all employees of Monmouth's Smithfield Foods pork-processing plant, the county's tested rate per population has also increased to 5.49%, surpassing all neighboring counties except McDonough.

Most cases in Warren County have been mild and there have been no reported deaths.

The only neighboring county to report deaths is McDonough, where 15 residents have died from the virus.

In a daily release announcing case totals, the Warren County Health Department says the virus is still spreading in the community and advises residents to continue to take all precautions.