PEORIA — A federal judge on Monday handed down a life sentence for the leader of the Bomb Squad street gang, telling the South Peoria man that the "neighborhood didn’t belong to him."

Rather, U.S. District Judge James Shadid told Eugene "NuNu" Haywood that he was once a child in South Peoria and grew up riding his bike around. That, he said, wasn’t possible today due to people like him.

"You see, the point is that neighborhood does not belong to you. It belongs to the people of this city and those that choose to live there. Those that only want make their way through life without being confronted by you," he said. "In part, the sentence today looks after the little girl shot in her bedroom from a bullet penetrating the outside walls of her house and the young girl shot in her vehicle being in the wrong place at the wrong time and for all the people on Peoria’s south side who simply want to live a life in peace, able to go to work, to church, to the store and cut their grass without looking over their shoulder."

When the sentence was announced, audible gasps and crying could be heard throughout the courtroom from Haywood’s family and friends. There was only about a dozen as guards were limiting people inside the room due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Haywood and 12 others were found guilty in December after a seven-week trial of violating racketeering laws, sold drugs and killed or attempted to kill several people. Haywood’s hearing kicked off a two-week period where the others will have their sentences imposed by Shadid.

All are facing decades behind bars. Haywood was facing a life sentence as prosecutors convinced the jury that he was a participant in two homicides — that of Eric Brown, 21, who was shot June 24, 2013, in the 1800 block of West Kettelle Street and Tyrann M. Chester, 24, of Chicago who was found in an SUV in an alley behind the 3000 block of West Seibold Street about a month later.

Brown’s father, Eric Brown, Sr., gave an impassioned statement. Wearing a mask, he turned to face the man accused of killing his son and told him that he had chosen the wrong path. Noting how Haywood had opted to represent himself during parts of the case, he said it was clear the South Peoria man was intelligent but still chose a life of crime. The judge agreed.

"But instead of being able to join the millions of others to be a force for positive change you chose to be part of a force to dominate and control street corners on Peoria’s south side. Thereby putting yourself in a position where once again, the system is deciding your future," Shadid added later.

And Brown urged Haywood to show remorse, saying his fate in the afterlife was at stake.

For his part, Haywood denied participating in the murders, and pushed back on the verdicts. He argued to Shadid that informants who testified couldn’t have been right as he wasn’t in the jail at the same time as them. Also he argued that a rap song he had written, which appeared to glorify gang violence, was just a song and a way to make money.

Prosecutors had contended he was bragging about his exploits. Prosecutor Ron Hanna, Jr., listed nearly a dozen men, gang members or associates, who died as part of the cycle of violence. Many, he noted, were under 25.

Haywood and his co-defendants were convicted of federal racketeering conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). Under the RICO statute, the jury found, that from 2013 to the present, members and associates of Bomb Squad engaged in acts of violence, including murder, attempted murder, assault and arson, to protect itself, its members, and associates from rival gangs and to protect the standing and reputation of Bomb Squad.

The trial, which began on Oct. 21, was one of the longest in recent history and was a primer in street violence that has plagued the city since 2013.

Prosecutors argued the gang members worked together to achieve their goals of dominating the southern portion of Peoria. Threats, guns and intimidation were common. In addition to the two murders proved at trial, two others were referenced.

Bomb Squad member Jermontay Brock awaits trial in Peoria County Circuit Court for allegedly shooting two people at an off-campus Bradley University party on April 8, 2018. One of the men on trial allegedly gave a handgun to Brock, then 16, of 2209 W. Millman St., who then allegedly shot and killed Anthony Polnitz at the party on West Bradley Avenue. Nasjay Murry, 18, a Bradley University student, was also killed at the same party when the bullet passed through Polnitz and struck her.

Also sentenced was Kentrevion Watkins, who was sentenced to 19 years behind bars on similar charges. Prosecutors argued he had given a handgun to Brock just before the two killings.