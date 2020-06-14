WASHINGTON — They would have visited the 9/11 Museum and Memorial, Radio City Music Hall, Rockefeller Center, Times Square, Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty, St. Patrick's Cathedral and Central Park.

They would have watched "Lion King" at the Minskoff Theatre and "Dear Evan Hansen" at the Music Box Theater on Broadway.

They would have had dinner and shopped in Little Italy.

They would have gone on a city tour.

They would have shopped at the American Dream Mall, which has more than 450 stores and an indoor Nickelodeon theme park, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Those were among the highlights of a five-day bus trip to New York City that 72 Washington Community High School band students, plus a dozen of their parents and school staff members, planned to go on last week.

The trip was canceled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well, the pandemic is what officially canceled the trip.

"If there wasn't a pandemic, we probably wouldn't have gone to New York City last week because of the large protests there (in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis)," said Jim Tallman, Washington's director of bands.

There is some good news for Washington's New York City entourage.

Tallman said families will be refunded $1,308 of the $1,420 cost of the trip, or 92 percent, thanks to work done by Group Travel Planners, the tour company.

Administrative fees for the tour company and insurance costs still must be paid by the families and one restaurant on the tour won’t issue a refund, Tallman said, opting instead for a meal at a later date.

"I'm happy with a 92 percent refund," Tallman said. "I've heard from people who were supposed to take similar group trips that were canceled because of the pandemic and they're only getting back 60 to 70 percent of the cost."

Last week's trip would have been the first to New York City for Washington junior band students Sophie Freeman and Annalies Wettstein.

Their sadness about the trip cancellation has been tempered by time and the reason why they didn't go to New York City.

"I was really excited about the trip. I'm a real history buff, and I've always wanted to see a Broadway show. Plus, my three roommates in my hotel rooms on the trip are all close friends," Freeman said.

"I completely understand why the trip was canceled. Our safety is more important than having a fun time," she said.

Wettstein said she was upset when she first learned the trip was canceled.

"I was especially looking forward to stopping at Radio City Music Hall and seeing 'Dear Evan Hansen' because I know the entire soundtrack of that musical, but I've never seen it," she said.

Freeman and Wettstein each said she'd love to go on a Washington band group trip to New York City if it was offered again.

"I would try my best again to convince my parents to let me go," Wettstein said.

Planning for last week's New York City trip began in April 2019. Students could defray part of the cost of the trip through a fruit sale fundraiser in December.

This was going to be the third trip to New York City for Washington band students in Tallman's 27 years as the school's director of bands. The previous trips to the Big Apple were in 2008 and 2014.

Other trips — performing and non-performing — during Tallman's tenure have taken Washington band students to Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Orlando, Boston, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Kings Island amusement park, and cities in Ohio and Texas.

