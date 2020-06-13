PEORIA -- A collision between a passenger vehicle and a semi-trailer truck early Saturday caused about 100 gallons of fuel to spill on Downtown Peoria streets.

The accident happened about 3 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and William Kumpf Boulevard, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

Upon impact the passenger vehicle caused the semi’s fuel tank to rupture. The diesel fuel spilled onto the pavement and sidewalk.

A light post and a fire hydrant also sustained severe damage.

Firefighters prevented the diesel fuel from entering and contaminating storm drains.

No firefighters were injured. Neither was the driver of the semi. The condition of the passenger-vehicle driver was unknown.

A damage estimate hadn’t been determined.