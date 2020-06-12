After Illinois flattened the COVID-19 curve, the state began to reopen. More people mingled. Then the George Floyd killing in Minnesota spurred widespread protests.

Along the way, health experts have worried how much these developments may help spread the virus, leading to this key question:

How will we know if — or when — a second COVID-19 wave is occurring?

The state has created a dashboard of metrics showing what needs to happen to move from one phase of reopening to the next, such as a lasting drop in hospital admissions or a certain percentage of ICU beds available. But the state has not set out exact criteria for moving back to a previous phase, other than “sustained” poor performance in certain indicators.

Doctors, health officials and researchers watching the data say there are no immediate indications of a resurgence. But concerns remain, particularly because it is so hard to predict whether people will continue to wear masks and avoid close contact in coming days.

“Now that we’re in phase three, it’s anybody’s guess what’s going to happen to the way people are doing social distancing,” said Nigel Goldenfeld, a University of Illinois physics professor who is working with university colleague Sergei Maslov to develop COVID-19 case forecasts.

Airica Steed, the CEO of Sinai Health System, calls it “a day-by-day situation.”

Here are some metrics to watch:

Number of cases

The number of new confirmed cases reported each day is among the most publicized COVID-19 statistics. This figure been dropping, and that’s a good sign.

But here’s the problem: Researchers say this statistic is not a very good bench mark.

That’s because Illinois keeps changing the guidelines on who is allowed to get tested for the novel coronavirus. At the beginning of the pandemic, supplies were so scarce that only very sick people could obtain a test.

Things have changed a lot since then. Just last week, the state began offering testing at the 11 state-run sites, including in Peoria, to anybody who wants it, at least while supplies are available.

But changes in testing make it hard to know the true number of cases. “As testing increases, the number of people who test positive is going to increase,” Dr. Sanjeeb Khatua, who oversees Edward-Elmhurst Health’s Covid-19 response, said. “That’s a fact.”

So if the case number starts climbing in coming weeks, you’ll have to wonder: Is it because more people are getting infected? Or because more infected people can finally get tested?

Positivity rate

This metric ignores the number of people testing positive. Instead, it focuses on the odds of a positive test result.

In other words, out of everybody who has been tested, how many results were positive?

A lower rate is better. It’s a figure the state said it’s watching to help decide whether to reopen the state more or — if the rate begins a “sustained” rise — to tighten restrictions.

For now, rates for all of the state’s regions have been dropping, a good sign.

As with case numbers, though, the availability of testing can complicate the picture.

At the beginning of the pandemic, positivity rates were high, but only because testing was being conducted mainly on people who were likely to have the virus.

“Imagine that there’s so many people who are infected, and you’re testing so little, that every time you pull somebody off the street, you find that they’re positive. It means you have very little idea on what is happening to the epidemic,” Goldenfeld said.

Now, the rates are far lower. In fact, the positivity rate is so low in central Illinois that Goldenfeld said it appears the state is “crushing” the virus there.

Still, the testing issue makes it difficult to use this metric to measure the infection’s trajectory over time. While it’s good that testing has been opened up to more people, the change means that today’s rates can’t be compared with prior ones to assess whether the pandemic is getting better or worse.

In a perfect world, researchers say, the state could randomly test people periodically as a way to quickly and accurately estimate how many people are infected. Think of it like polling, but for a virus.

But that would be expensive, and testing supplies still aren’t that plentiful. So researchers from the University of Chicago and Northwestern University submitted a draft paper last month to the state suggesting that a couple of key groups be regularly tested: women giving birth, and anyone with COVID-19 symptoms seeking outpatient care.

University of Chicago researcher Sarah Cobey, who’s working with Northwestern’s Jaline Gerardin on last month’s proposal, said they’re waiting to hear back from state health officials and the governor’s office.

Daily hospital admissions

This metric measures, each day, the number of people admitted to hospitals because of COVID-19-like symptoms.

Gov. JB Pritzker has called it “probably the most solid number that you can track, in terms of: How are we doing at defeating the virus?”

This statistic looks only at COVID-19 cases serious enough for someone to be admitted to the hospital. But that narrow focus is this metric’s strength.

After all, while the rules have evolved about who can get tested, hospitals’ criteria for admission don’t change much. That consistency means admissions are a particularly good way to track the progression of the pandemic.

Hospital admissions in central Illinois have remained low.

To get a better handle on trends, researchers often look at “rolling” averages instead of day-to-day changes; that helps smooth out the ups and downs of the data. When looking at a seven-day rolling average, Chicago, the suburbs and the rest of the state all have seen drops in admissions.

There are a few caveats. Hospitals may not all have exactly the same rules for admitting patients. And admissions are also what’s called a “lagging indicator.”

It takes roughly five days for an infected person to show symptoms. And it can typically take a week longer for someone to become sick enough to be hospitalized, according to a recent University of Illinois study. So if admissions jump, it means the infections likely jumped at least a week earlier.

State officials, who are watching for any “sustained” increase in hospital admissions, note publicly whether the figure is rising or falling. But to obtain specific details, the Tribune had to ask for the underlying data.

The R factor

Unless you are a voracious consumer of COVID-19 news, you may not have heard of this metric.

That’s because it’s a calculation generally in the weeds of academic research. But in the midst of a deadly pandemic, it is a key figure, because it focuses on the actual spread of the disease.

The metric: Take one infected person. On average, how many others is that person infecting?

Calculating that estimate involves both math and guesswork.

At the beginning of a pandemic, the factor is called R(0) — pronounced “R naught." It’s the estimated transmission rate when zero people are assumed to be immune. A model created by the University of Illinois helped calculate this number, showing how large it was in the beginning of the pandemic: up to 2.28 for the northeastern part of the state.

The R value, however, changes, as people get sick and either die or recover and become immune. Researchers estimate that 5% to 8% of Illinois residents fall into the second category.

Researchers must estimate who’s left to get sick, along with some other factors, to calculate something called R(t) or R(e). Both mean the same thing: the emerging transmission rate.

The key is making sure this number stays below 1, to put the virus on a track to dying out. And so far, the model suggests, that’s been the case in Illinois.

But this statistic too has its downsides. There is debate about how best to calculate it, and besides, it’s a lagging indicator, based in part on hospital data. So a sudden infection surge may not be caught in the data for a couple of weeks.

The state isn’t calculating and posting this number, like some European countries do weekly, researchers said.

Goldenfeld and Maslov said they’re working toward producing calculations weekly and double-checking the results with University of Chicago researchers who’ve developed a separate way to estimate it.