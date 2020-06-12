PEORIA — Just weeks after imposing multimillion-dollar austerity cuts in their budget because of coronavirus-related drops in revenue, Peoria County Board members will be asked to restore about $850,000.

The proposal is an effort to ensure better outreach in minority communities by local prosecutors, and to ensure anti-recidivism programs and mental health treatment stay in place at the county jail.

All are subjects which local leaders agreed needed added emphasis after the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"It is not enough to just talk about the injustices," County Board member Brandy Bryant, who represents parts of Central Peoria and the city's East Bluff. "It's in the actions to combat injustice, to make changes. And steps are being made now to make changes, and that makes me proud to be part of government."

State's Attorney Jodi Hoos said the additional $104,000 for her office would be used to hire an attorney and social worker who would be tasked with "identifying, correcting and preventing social injustices that occur in our criminal justice system."

She expects those employees to do community outreach and be active in areas that feel they haven't had as much voice or attention in the past.

For Sheriff Brian Asbell, the $449,000 proposed for his budget is "really more important for me to sustain many of the programs" the office has established over the last decade, he said.

Cuts earlier this year had put in jeopardy, for instance, the continuation of mental health treatment at the jail -- where he estimates as many as 70 percent of detainees may have need of the 60 hours a week of such help now available -- as well as re-entry programs for inmates that help with job training and to prevent recidivism.

He's hopeful to be able to hire a new employee to be a social worker, or to supplement the re-entry programs, and Asbell said he'd strongly consider an ex-offender for the position.

"There's a sense of trust between those individuals and those who are incarcerated inside the jail," he said.

Rand said that the funds to pay for the increases would come from the county's general fund, which has a multimillion-dollar surplus, for the coming year. It's not yet clear how they'd be funded over the long term, but he stressed the move was intended to show the values of county government.

"Our budget should follow our values statement, our principles or our mission as an organization," he said. "Either we say or do the things that make those things come true, or we just look like a bunch of airheads."

Another $300,000 will be used by county election officials to be able to afford to send out vote-by-mail information in accordance with state legislation expected to be signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker, to upgrade technology to more efficiently count a higher number of mail-in ballots, and to otherwise ensure safe access to the polls amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That money is expected to be reimbursed by state government, Rand said.

Election Commission head Tom Bride said he expects to see up to a five-fold increase in the number of county residents who send in ballots by mail in the fall. More than 3,100 voters did so during the March presidential primary.

"Democracy begins at the ballot box, but you have to have access to the ballot box to ... have democracy," he said.

Board members are expected to vote on the proposals at a special meeting Tuesday.