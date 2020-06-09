PEORIA — A Peoria woman was cited for DUI after she plowed into a guardrail, sending her and a passenger to a hospital early Tuesday, police said.

At 4:05 a.m., the 34-year-old was driving an SUV west on Interstate 474 when the vehicle veered off the roadway to her left and rammed into the end of a guard rail, said Illinois State Police.

"This caused extensive guardrail damage," as 100 feet of guardrail was left lying across three lanes of the interstate, police said.

The driver and one of five passengers were taken to a hospital. Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver was cited with DUI, improper lane usage and not wearing a seat belt. She also faces a misdemeanor, leaving the scene of an accident, though police did not explain the nature of that count.