The Pekin City Council on Monday unanimously approved a grant agreement with Edwards Power Plant that will allow the city to receive an electric bus.

According to City Manager Mark Rothert, the grant comes from the settlement last November of a legal case environmental groups brought against E.D. Edwards coal-fired power plant in Bartonville.

In addition to requiring the owner to close the plant by the end of 2022, the settlement requires the plant’s owner to provide $8.6 million to the Sierra Club, the Natural Resources Defense Council, and the Respiratory Health Association for local health, economic development and job-training purposes.

“When grant applications were solicited, the city of Pekin submitted two applications: one for an electric bus and one for a solar array project,” said Rothert. “The city was successful in receiving a grant award for an electric bus. The amount of that grant award, based on information provided to us, was $477,428.”

A resolution authorizing a $5,000 COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Grant to Kalman Engineering passed by a 5-1 margin, with Councilman Lloyd Orrick opposing the measure. According to Rothert, the firm submitted a complete application during the second funding round’s submission period, but was excluded from those grants until the city got more information on the business activities that Kalman conducts from a leased hanger at the Pekin Municipal Airport.

“We withheld funding at that time for Kalman Engineering, which has a location out at the airport to do business and also holds property or is the manager of multiple properties within the city of Pekin,” Rothert said. “Had that information about the properties and property management been provided at the time, (Kalman) would have been recommended for funding by staff.”

In other business:

- The council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of a solid waste truck from Truck Centers Inc. a resolution authorizing the purchase of additional 550 carts garbage and 120 recycling carts from Cascade Engineering for the city’s Solid Waste Department.

– A resolution authorizing the purchase of a camera van through EJ Equipment for Pekin’s Street Department passed by a 5-1 margin, with Councilman Rick Hilst voting against the measure.

- An ordinance authorizing the establishment of a Tax Increment Financing Interested Parties Registry for the Proposed Court Street TIF District passed by a 5-1 vote, with Hilst voting against the proposal.

- A resolution approving quotes for 2020 street maintenance projects passed with unanimous approval.

– Council members also voted 4-2 to extend the state of emergency decree, which has been in place since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Hilst and Councilman Mike Garrison opposed the extension; Dave Nutter did not attend the meeting.

Council members will next meet at a special meeting next Monday at 5:30 p.m.