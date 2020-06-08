BRIMFIELD — A 70-year-old was injured Sunday when she was bucked off a mule and dragged at Jubilee College State Park.

At 2:11 p.m., the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office was called to the park, which has equine trails. There, a group had been riding horses and mules.

One of the riders, a 70-year-old woman from Aledo, was “bucked off a mule,” according to a sheriff’s report. In the fall, she got tangled in a stirrup, and the mule briefly dragged her.

At the scene, she was examined by the Brimfield Fire Department. She was suffering a headache, a sore shoulder and short-term memory loss, the report stated.

“She was unable to tell me exactly what happened,” a deputy wrote in the report.

Though she was able to walk, she taken to a Peoria hospital as a precaution. Monday, she could not be reached for comment. However, another member of the group, Therese Swift, said Monday that the 70-year-old had been released from the hospital.

“She’s doing great,” Swift said.

Swift said that falls from horses and mules are not uncommon among riders.

“If you ride, you fall,” she said.

