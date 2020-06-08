PEORIA -- A pair of gunfire incidents early Monday in Peoria resulted in four people injured, according to police.

The first incident took place about 1:45 a.m. in the Harrison Homes public-housing project, in the 2700 block of West Trewyn Avenue.

The ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system reported multiple rounds had been fired in the area, located in South Peoria. Multiple vehicles were struck, as was an apartment, according to police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

Officers located one victim, who was transported by ambulance to a hospital. There were two other victims who arrived at a hospital via private vehicle.

Of the three victims, two were shot in the legs and one was shot in the chest. All three were talking and alert, Dotson stated.

About 3:15 a.m., ShotSpotter detected four rounds fired in the 700 block of West Nowland Avenue in Central Peoria. Officers located a gunshot victim in a house.

The victim had been shot in one of his legs, Dotson stated. He was transported to a hospital.

Dotson did not know if the incidents were connected.