MORTON — Two of the most popular recreation spots in the village will get much-needed upgrades thanks to grants from the Morton Community Foundation.

Four wind screens will be installed at the Joal Stanfield Tennis Complex at Morton High School. Eight new benches, one for each of the eight courts, will replace the current benches that have seen better days.

The two basketball courts on the west side of Jefferson Elementary School property will be improved with four new backboards and rims and two benches. There are no benches there now.

The grants for the tennis complex and basketball courts are the largest among 27 totaling $47,489 awarded by the foundation in its 2020 competitive grant cycle.

Not-for-profit organizations, school groups and government entities that benefit the village of Morton are eligible for the annual grants. A committee of community members reviews grant applications and recommends grant amounts.

Jefferson and its PTO received a $5,800 grant for the basketball backboards, rims and benches and the Morton High School tennis program received a $5,335 grant for the windscreens and benches.

Morton boys tennis coach Jordan Nestrud applied for the grant for the tennis complex, named for the former Morton boys tennis coach who died in 2014 at age 35.

"The eight benches there now are old and need to be replaced. The new benches will withstand the test of time," Nestrud said.

The six-foot benches can easily accommodate two singles players or a doubles team.

While the wind screens will cut down on breezes on the tennis courts, that's not the only reason why they're being installed.

"The wind screens are black, so they'll improve the background for players," Nestrud said. "They serve more of a visual purpose than not letting wind get through."

Nestrud said the wind screens and benches probably will be delivered by the end of June or early July.

The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out Nestrud's first season as Morton boys tennis coach this spring. The 2005 Morton graduate was a senior on the Morton boys tennis team in Stanfield's first season as the Potters' coach.

The four baskets at Jefferson are at least 15 years old, according to Jefferson Principal Kate Wyman. The nets have been replaced through the years.

Wyman said the 8-foot benches that will be placed near the basketball courts "mirror in style and size" the new benches in the renovated primary-grade playground on the east side of the Jefferson property.

"Besides giving basketball players somewhere to sit down, the benches on the basketball courts will be a place where players can put their belongings instead of tossing them on the ground," she said.

Wyman said Jefferson employees will install the new backboards and rims, hopefully by the fall.

Here are some of the other grants awarded by the foundation (not all cover the entire cost of a purchase):

$488 — To the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois for 36 arrows and 10 Level I certification books that will be used to train Camp Tapawingo staff for archery activities.

$1,175 — To Camp Big Sky for five heavy-duty garden benches.

$1,200 — To the Center for Prevention of Abuse for two security monitors for the organization's Peoria campus.

$1,500 — To the Morton Youth Baseball Association for two dugouts on Field 3 at Westwood Park.

$1,500 — To Morton High School for two LED spotlights that will replace halogen spotlights in the Bertha Frank Performing Arts Center.

$1,500 — To Lincoln Elementary School for an Under the Sea sensory package.

$1,500 — To the Midwest Food Bank for materials to develop single-serve microwavable packages for the Tender Mercies food program.

$1,600 — To the Groveland Community Library for World Book series sets for children.

$1,700 — To Blessed Sacrament School and the school's Athletic Department for two portable accordion room dividers.

$2,000 — To the Morton Park District for a bridge for the disc golf course at Northwoods Park.

$2,800 — To Before & After-school Christian Experience (BACE) of Morton for a security firewall for its website and wireless access points.

$3,500 — To the Morton High School marching band for color guard spirit flags and instruments.

