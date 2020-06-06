PEORIA — This year, kids and families couldn’t go to the coronavirus-canceled End of School Year Bash.

So, the bash came to them.

Granted, Saturday’s event wasn’t anything like the annual East Bluff festival attended by hundreds of families. Instead, bash organizers rewarded 60 Peoria Public Schools students citywide who showed exceptional effort over the past academic year. Each student’s household received boxes of food, school supplies and other items, plus words of praise and encouragement.

"The boxes have stuff that’s helpful, and it’s a reward for a good job," said organizer Jessie McGown.

McGown started the festival celebration several years ago, with the assistance of an informal coalition of social-service agencies and goodhearted individuals. This year, because of the pandemic, he brainstormed an alternative approach.

He and his helpers — including the Peoria Area Food Bank, East Bluff Neighborhood Housing Services, Peoria Public Schools, OSF HealtCare Saint Francis Medical Center and Advanced Medical Transport — put together boxes of goodies earlier in the week. Saturday, as volunteers prepared to hit the streets. food bank manager Wayne Cannon said COVID-19 has prompted agencies to get creative.

"COVID is changing the way we do things," Cannon said. "We’re looking to plug folks in any way we can."

McGown echoed that notion regarding the bash. At past celebrations, social-service agencies hosted booths, but guests’ encounters were optional. On Saturday, in addition to recognizing the exceptional effort of certain students — many of whom face physical and mental challenges — the group planned to use the knock-on-doors opportunity to ask if parents needed help with food, medicine, rent, counseling or anything else.

"We’re connected to so many social-service agencies," McGown said. "If parents need help, we’ll make calls and get it done."

At mid-morning, several volunteers gathered at East Bluff Neighborhood Housing Services to coordinate supplies, vehicles and delivery routes. The first stop was on East Behrends Avenue, where mom Shareil Winters gratefully accepted a pair of gift boxes.

"I like that you’re going around, trying to help us," she said with a smile. "I think it’s needed."

From there, the group headed toward further encounters. School Board member Gregory WIlson, who has assisted with the bash for several years, said Saturday’s face-to-fact effort could serve as a springboard to continue such outreach throughout the year.

"I think we can expand upon it," he said.

Hearing those words, McGowan nodded and declared, "This might be the way of the future."

