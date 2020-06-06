Saturday

Jun 6, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Commencement: 3 p.m. July 12 at the school.


Size of class: 5


Valedictorian: Javan Callison


Salutatorians: Ellie Stauffer and Bryce Williams


CANDIDATES FOR GRADUATION:


Jebediah Bunch, Javan Callison, Jordan Carlson, Ellie Stauffer and Bryce Williams.